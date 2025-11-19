Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Uber reveals the best way you can increase your rider rating

Uber has named the cities with the best and worst rider ratings
Uber has named the cities with the best and worst rider ratings (Getty Images)
  • Uber data reveals that passengers in Bristol have the lowest average rating in the UK at 4.73 out of five.
  • London users recorded the second-lowest average score at 4.75, while Belfast passengers boast the highest average rating of 4.91.
  • The nationwide average rating for Uber passengers stands at 4.84, compiled from their most recent 500 trips.
  • Uber advises riders to improve their scores by avoiding disrespectful behaviour, lateness, eating in the car or changing destinations mid-journey.
  • Andrew Brem, general manager for Uber UK, emphasised that the Uber community is built on mutual respect, encouraging positive interactions.
