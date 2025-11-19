Uber reveals the best way you can increase your rider rating
- Uber data reveals that passengers in Bristol have the lowest average rating in the UK at 4.73 out of five.
- London users recorded the second-lowest average score at 4.75, while Belfast passengers boast the highest average rating of 4.91.
- The nationwide average rating for Uber passengers stands at 4.84, compiled from their most recent 500 trips.
- Uber advises riders to improve their scores by avoiding disrespectful behaviour, lateness, eating in the car or changing destinations mid-journey.
- Andrew Brem, general manager for Uber UK, emphasised that the Uber community is built on mutual respect, encouraging positive interactions.