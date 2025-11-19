Uber shames the UK cities with the worst rider ratings – and London’s not number one

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

New figures have revealed that Uber passengers in Bristol have the UK’s lowest average rating.

The ride-hailing app, which asks drivers and riders to score each other out of five after every journey, reported the South West city’s average rider rating at 4.73. London users recorded the second-lowest average score at 4.75.

In contrast, Belfast passengers boast the UK’s highest average rating of 4.91. The nationwide average stands at 4.84. A passenger’s overall rating is compiled from their most recent 500 trips.

Uber said “even great cities have room to up their rider etiquette”.

It recommended that riders wanting to improve their score should avoid actions such as being disrespectful, being late, eating in the car or changing the destination mid-journey.

Andrew Brem, general manager for Uber UK, said: “Every day, thousands of incredible drivers go the extra mile to make trips safe, friendly and enjoyable.

“The Uber community is built on mutual respect, and we hope this serves as a reminder to keep those positive connections going.”

Here are the five locations with the highest average rider rating:

1. Belfast (4.91)

2. Cambridge (4.89)

=3. Oxford (4.88)

=3. Merseyside (4.88)

5. Cardiff (4.86)

These have the lowest average rating:

1. Bristol (4.73)

2. London (4.75)

3. Birmingham (4.79)

4. Leicester (4.81)

5. Manchester (4.82)

Earlier this month similar data revealed Brits have been going out more and staying out later this year, signalling a resurgence in the UK’s nightlife industry, according to analysis.

Data from Uber rival Bolt showed a 15% increase in night-time activity over the year-to-date, compared with 2024.

Bolt said it analysed millions of trips across the UK taken between 6pm and 6am.

Its analysis also found that the peak time to go out has shifted from 11pm on Saturdays last year to midnight in 2025.

Bath was the nightlife hotspot this year, with 68% of all Bolt trips occurring at night, followed by Bristol, at 62%; Newcastle, at 60%; London, at 56%; and Cardiff, at 54%.