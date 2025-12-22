UK economic growth slows again in blow for Rachel Reeves
- The UK economy's growth slowed to an unrevised 0.1 per cent in the third quarter (July to September), according to new figures from the Office for National Statistics (ONS).
- The ONS also revised down the second quarter's growth from an initial estimate of 0.3 per cent to 0.2 per cent.
- The slowdown in the third quarter was partly attributed to a cyber attack at Jaguar Land Rover, which negatively impacted the manufacturing sector.
- Rachel Reeves, who previously pledged to deliver higher economic growth, is now facing accusations of implementing 'anti-growth' measures, including tax hikes.
- Despite the revisions, the UK economy remained the joint fastest-growing in the G7 group of countries, alongside Japan, with 0.9 per cent growth.