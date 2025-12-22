Rachel Reeves hit by fresh blow as UK economy growth slows down again

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Rachel Reeves has received a new blow after new figures revealed that UK economic growth slowed in the third quarter of the year.

According to the Office for National Statistics (ONS), the economy grew by an unrevised 0.1 per cent between July and September while expansion was weaker than first thought in the second quarter, according to official figures.

The ONS confirmed growth slowed in the third quarter after the cyber attack at Jaguar Land Rover knocked activity in the manufacturing sector.

When Labour won power Ms Reeves promised that the government’s number one mission was to deliver higher economic growth.

But after two Budgets, she has been accused of bringing in anti-growth measures including tax hikes.

The ONS said that output was also worse than first thought in the previous three months, with gross domestic product (GDP) expanding by 0.2 per cent in the three months to June, revised down from the previous estimate of 0.3 per cent growth.

Rachel Reeves arrived as chancellor promising economic growth ( Getty Images )

The ONS also revised up growth for the final quarter of last year, to 0.3 per cent from 0.2 per cent previously recorded, although the out-turn for 2024 as a whole was left unchanged at 1.1 per cent growth.

Liz McKeown, ONS director of economic statistics, said: "Today's updated figures paint the same picture as our initial estimate, with growth continuing to slow in the third quarter.

"Growth in services were partially offset by falls in production, with a marked drop in car manufacturing."

Despite the second quarter revision, the UK economy remained the joint fastest growing economy in the G7 group of countries, alongside Japan, with growth of 0.9 per cent, followed by the US.