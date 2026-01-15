UK economy beats forecasts by growing 0.3% in November
- The UK economy unexpectedly grew by 0.3 per cent in November, marking a surprise return to growth.
- This uplift was primarily driven by the services sector, with particular strength seen in travel agents, tour operators, retail trade, and recreation services.
- Partial construction restarting at the Jaguar Land Rover plant, following a cyber-attack, also contributed to the growth, helping manufacturing to largely recover.
- Revised figures indicate that the economy expanded by 0.1 per cent over the three months leading up to November.
- Despite this positive news, early indicators for December suggest weaker trading, and businesses continue to call for further support to ensure sustained economic growth.