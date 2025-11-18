Why Brits are quitting the UK three times faster than first thought
- New figures reveal UK net migration reached a record high, with significantly more British nationals emigrating than previously estimated.
- The Office for National Statistics updated its methodology, showing 257,000 British nationals left the country last year, 180,000 more than initial forecasts.
- Experts and politicians warn of a 'dangerous brain drain', as productive workers, including doctors and millionaires, are increasingly leaving the UK.
- Reasons for emigration include the pursuit of better wages, lower taxes, cheaper housing, and an improved quality of life abroad.
- These statistics emerge just before the Budget, while Labour's home secretary faces criticism over controversial new asylum crackdown measures.