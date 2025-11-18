Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Net migration to the UK reached a high peak that previously thought and fell faster in 2024 following the tightening of visa rules, updated figures show.

The total was 944,000 in the year ending March 2023, the Office for National Statistics has announced, 38,000 higher than previously thought.

The figures cover the time the last Conservative government was in power.

The figures come as Labour comes under fire for a crackdown on migration. The home secretary Shabana Mahmood unveiled a raft of controversial hardline measures on Monday designed to discourage asylum seekers and make it easier to remove those who have no right to remain in the country.

In good news for MS Mahmood, the numbers have fallen further than previously thought. In the year ending December 2024, net migration was 345,000, lower than the previous estimate of 431,000.

Earlier, a Labour peer accused her of using "children as a weapon" in her asylum system proposals.

Lord Alf Dubs, asked about arguments that asylum seekers are using their children to ‘thwart removal’, told the BBC's Today programme: "I think that's a theoretical statement - I just don't accept that."

He added: "To use children as a weapon, as the home secretary is doing, I think is a shabby thing - I'm lost for words, frankly, because my concern was that if we remove people who come here, what happens if they've had children in the meantime?

"What are we supposed to do with children who are born here, who've been to school here, who are part of our community, our society? We can't just say, 'oh well, out you go because your parents don't claim to be here'."

Net migration is the difference between the number of people moving long-term to the UK and the number leaving.

The ONS said the main reason for the change in the net migration figures is an improvement in how it calculates the migration of British nationals.

Estimates were previously based on the International Passenger Survey, but this had a very small sample size and had been "stretched beyond its original purpose", so was no longer reliable, the ONS said.

The estimates are now produced using more robust and comprehensive data from the Department for Work and Pensions, which incorporates everyone with a National Insurance number and which can be used to determine the likely migration status of UK individuals.

This is a breaking news story, more follows...