UK economic growth slows ahead of Budget
- UK economic growth slowed to 0.1 per cent in the three months to September, a decrease from 0.3 per cent in the previous quarter.
- This slowdown represents a setback for the Chancellor ahead of the upcoming autumn Budget.
- The contraction missed economists' predictions of zero growth for the month.
- A cyber attack on Jaguar Land Rover significantly impacted the manufacturing sector, contributing to the September decline.
- The Office for National Statistics (ONS) highlighted weaker performance in both the services and construction sectors, alongside a fall in car production and the pharmaceutical industry.