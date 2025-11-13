Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

UK economic growth slows ahead of Budget

Rachel Reeves refuses to rule out hiking income tax, VAT or National Insurance in Budget
  • UK economic growth slowed to 0.1 per cent in the three months to September, a decrease from 0.3 per cent in the previous quarter.
  • This slowdown represents a setback for the Chancellor ahead of the upcoming autumn Budget.
  • The contraction missed economists' predictions of zero growth for the month.
  • A cyber attack on Jaguar Land Rover significantly impacted the manufacturing sector, contributing to the September decline.
  • The Office for National Statistics (ONS) highlighted weaker performance in both the services and construction sectors, alongside a fall in car production and the pharmaceutical industry.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in