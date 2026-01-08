Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

UK house prices fall – but it’s not all bad news for homeowners

UK house prices fell in December
UK house prices fell in December (PA Archive)
  • UK house prices fell by an average of 0.6 per cent in December, following a 0.1 per cent decrease in November, with the average home now valued at £297,755.
  • The decline was largely attributed to uncertainty surrounding potential property-related tax changes in Rachel Reeves’s autumn Budget, which impacted market sentiment.
  • Despite the recent drops, experts anticipate house prices will stabilise in the short term and begin to rise again in 2026, with some predicting a 3 per cent growth by year-end.
  • Lower mortgage rates, with six interest rate cuts since August 2024, and improved affordability are expected to boost buyer confidence and activity, benefiting both first-time buyers and those refinancing.
  • London was an exception, with prices flatlining or falling throughout 2025, including a 1.3 per cent annual drop across the capital and double-digit declines in its most expensive postcodes.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in