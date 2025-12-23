UK to ban boiling lobsters alive in animal rights crackdown
- The UK government plans to ban the boiling of live lobsters and crabs as part of a new animal welfare strategy for England.
- This measure follows previous legislation that recognised decapod crustaceans and cephalopod molluscs as sentient beings capable of experiencing pain and suffering.
- The comprehensive strategy also includes intentions to ban trail hunting, tighten protections against cruel breeding practices such as puppy farming, and improve welfare for pets, farmed animals, and wild animals.
- Environment Secretary Emma Reynolds described the strategy as the most ambitious in a generation, reflecting the UK's status as a nation of animal lovers.
- Additional proposals include consulting on banning shock collars, promoting responsible dog ownership, phasing out colony cages for laying hens, and prohibiting snare traps.