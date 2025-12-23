Boiling live lobsters to be banned in animal rights reforms

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Boiling live lobsters and crabs will be banned by the government under reforms to animal rights.

In its new animal welfare strategy for England, published on Monday, the government said that “live boiling is not an acceptable killing method”, as it also issued guidance on puppy farming and banning trail hunting.

This comes after previous legislation outlined that decapod crustaceans and cephalopod molluscs such as squid and octopus are “sentient beings capable of experiencing pain and suffering”.

The government also said that while the fishing industry is already taking steps to improve protections, improved insights into supply chain practices are also required so that further action can be taken if required.

open image in gallery Ministers also called for changes in the supply chain of lobsters ( Getty/iStock )

The welfare strategy also sets out a series of protections for pets, farmed animals and wild animals. It includes plans to ban trail hunting, for fear it is being used as cover for chasing live foxes, as well as to tighten protections aimed at stopping cruel breeding practices such as puppy farming.

Environment Secretary Emma Reynolds said the UK was “a nation of animal lovers” and claimed the government is “delivering the most ambitious animal welfare strategy in a generation”.

She added: “Visiting Battersea Dogs and Cats Home reminded me that millions of families welcome pets into their homes every year. Our strategy will raise welfare standards for animals in the home, on the farm and in the wild.

“We’ve already acted to improve zoo standards, end puppy smuggling and protect livestock from dog attacks. Now we’re planning to ban caged hens, cruel snares, trail hunting, and curb low welfare dog breeding.”

Among the government’s plans for pet welfare is the consultation on banning shock collars, amid worries they could be causing harm to pets.

Ministers are also planning a public safety campaign promoting responsible dog ownership, as there has been growing concern about XL bully-type dogs, a group of breeds which have been banned after they were linked to several fatal attacks.

open image in gallery An XL-bully type dog ( Jacob King / PA Wire )

Plans to improve welfare for farmed animals include moving away from using colony cages for laying hens and pig farrowing crates, as well as introducing more humane slaughter methods for farmed fish.

Wild animal protections include the plans to ban trail hunting, alongside prohibiting snare traps and introducing a closed hunting season for hares.

Downing Street rejected that the reforms amounted to a “war on the countryside”.

The Prime Minister’s spokesman said: “No, absolutely not. We have said that we share the British public’s high regard for countryside in lots of ways, whether it’s through farming or the animal welfare strategy.”

He also rejected a claim by Reform UK leader Nigel Farage who called Labour “authoritarian control freaks” over the plans to ban trail hunting.