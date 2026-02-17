Trump threat prompts UK banks to plan Mastercard and Visa alternative – how it will work
- Major UK banks are convening to discuss the creation of a national payments system, aiming to reduce reliance on US networks.
- This move is prompted by concerns over a US leader's potential capacity to disable systems like Visa and Mastercard, which process up to 95 per cent of UK card transactions.
- The initiative, supported by the government and involving the Bank of England, seeks to bolster the UK's financial resilience, with a projected implementation by 2030.
- Industry executives caution that a shutdown of US payment networks could severely disrupt the UK economy, citing the impact of US sanctions on Russia.
- While Visa and Mastercard are involved, some sources suggest the project may focus more on upgrading existing infrastructure to prevent service disruptions rather than establishing an entirely new system.
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks