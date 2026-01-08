Expert’s key advice to keep your home warm in severe weather
- An expert has shared key tips on how to keep homes warm and prevent pipes from freezing as temperatures continue to plummet across the UK and Europe.
- The advice comes ahead of Storm Goretti, which is forecast to hit the UK on Thursday, bringing multiple snow and ice warnings.
- The UK recorded its lowest winter temperature so far on Monday, with -12.5C in Norfolk.
- Nick Knowles provided simple DIY tips on BBC Morning Live on Wednesday.
- His guidance aims to ensure central heating systems work effectively and pipes do not freeze during the cold spell.