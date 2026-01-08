Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Expert’s key advice to keep your home warm in severe weather

Expert's key advice to keep your home warm in severe weather
  • An expert has shared key tips on how to keep homes warm and prevent pipes from freezing as temperatures continue to plummet across the UK and Europe.
  • The advice comes ahead of Storm Goretti, which is forecast to hit the UK on Thursday, bringing multiple snow and ice warnings.
  • The UK recorded its lowest winter temperature so far on Monday, with -12.5C in Norfolk.
  • Nick Knowles provided simple DIY tips on BBC Morning Live on Wednesday.
  • His guidance aims to ensure central heating systems work effectively and pipes do not freeze during the cold spell.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in