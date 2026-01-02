Britain braces for snow and ice after Met Office ‘risk to life’ warnings
- The Met Office has issued "risk to life" weather warnings, upgrading some snow alerts in Scotland to amber, with up to 40cm of snow and blizzard conditions expected between Friday and Saturday.
- These amber warnings for parts of the Highlands and northeast Scotland highlight potential travel chaos, power cuts, and a risk to life and property.
- Yellow warnings for snow and ice are also in place across much of the UK, including large parts of England and Wales, and Northern Ireland, for the start of the new year.
- The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has upgraded cold health alerts to amber across most of England until 6 January, warning of significant impacts on health services and a potential rise in deaths, particularly among the elderly and those with pre-existing conditions.
- Both agencies urge the public to prepare for travel disruption, take care on icy surfaces, and check on vulnerable friends, family, and neighbours during the persistent cold spell.