Urgent warning issued as UK to endure more wet weather

Worcester racecourse flooded after heavy rain
  • Forecasters have warned of continued flooding risks across England for another month, following exceptionally wet conditions since the beginning of the year.
  • Yellow weather warnings for snow, ice, and rain are in effect until Thursday morning for the Midlands and southern England, with the wettest conditions expected to shift north next week.
  • South-west England has received 184 per cent of its long-term average rainfall, leading to rising groundwater levels and minor flooding, particularly in the Somerset Levels.
  • The Environment Agency has issued 65 flood warnings and 179 flood alerts, deploying 28 ultra-high volume pumps in Somerset and installing temporary barriers along the Rivers Severn and Thames.
  • Climate change is projected to increase the number of properties at risk of flooding in England from 6.3 million currently to 8 million by 2050, with the government investing £10.5 million in flood protection.
