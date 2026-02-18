Unsettled weather set to continue for another month, forecasters warn

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Forecasters have urged residents and businesses to be vigilant to the risk of flooding, with wet weather due to continue in England for another month.

Conditions have been exceptionally wet since the beginning of the year, with a strong and southern jet stream bringing frequent rain and strong winds.

Yellow weather warnings for snow, ice and rain are in force until Thursday morning, affecting the Midlands and south of England.

It is expected that the wettest weather conditions will move further north from next week. However, the heavy rainfall and ground conditions mean a higher than normal risk of impact from heavy rain.

The south-west of England has experienced 216mm of rainfall so far, 184% of the long-term average for this time of year.

Groundwater levels across the south and south-east of England are currently rising, leading to minor flooding.

In Somerset, approximately 29 square miles of the Levels and Moors have been flooded, while around 355 have flooded across England – primarily in the South West.

There are currently 65 flood warnings, where flooding is expected, and 179 flood alerts, where it is possible, in place across England.

Julie Foley, director of flood risk strategy and national adaptation at the Environment Agency, said: “With the weather conditions continuing to remain unsettled, I urge the public to remain vigilant to the risk of flooding.

“Environment Agency officers will continue to work around the clock across the country, supporting communities with pumps, temporary barriers and by clearing waterways to ensure flood water can drain away.

“Our thoughts are with the households, businesses and farmers who have been flooded. Whilst many thousands of properties have been protected, there is always more to be done to tackle flood risk in a changing climate.

“We will be working with Government, local authorities and Internal Drainage Boards to deliver further flood protection and resilience as part of our multibillion-pound investment programme.”

The Environment Agency said further pumps are being proactively deployed across the Somerset Levels, meaning there are now 28 ultra-high volume pumps.

Temporary barriers are being installed along the Rivers Severn and Thames, including those at Bewdley in Worcestershire and at Oxford.

On Thursday, the Thames Barrier is due to be closed as high tides are expected. The Thames Jubilee River flood relief channel remains operational.

The Environment Agency estimates that 24,500 properties have been protected from flooding.

Sarah Davies, head of energy and environment at the Met Office said: “Wet weather has persisted for many areas over the past few weeks, with repeated Atlantic low pressure systems leaving ground conditions particularly saturated across southern parts of the UK.

“While it is likely to remain changeable over the next few weeks, with further wet weather at times, the focus for the wettest conditions is expected to shift to western hills, where we would normally expect it at this time of year.

“However, given some areas elsewhere remain sensitive following recent rain, any further spells of rain as we head into early spring has a higher chance of causing some impacts than normal for this type of setup.”

There are around 255,700 flood and coastal defences in England, including flood walls and embankments, pumping stations and sluices and barriers.

A national assessment of flood risk found climate change is increasing the risk of flooding and coastal erosion across the country.

Currently, 6.3 million properties in England are in areas at risk of flooding but this is expected to rise to 8 million by 2050.

The Government has said it will invest £10.5 million in its flooding programme until 2036, to help protect almost 900,000 homes and businesses.