Met Office issues bleak weather update for this weekend

Flooding in York. Much of the UK has been hit with heavy rainfall this week
Flooding in York. Much of the UK has been hit with heavy rainfall this week (Danny Lawson/PA Wire)
  • The Met Office has issued a "danger to life" warning for parts of northern England and southwest Scotland due to anticipated heavy rainfall and flooding this weekend.
  • An amber alert for rain is in effect for southwestern Scotland, including Dumfries and Galloway, from Sunday midnight until 23:59, with some areas potentially receiving 110mm to 130mm of rainfall.
  • A separate amber alert for Cumbria is active from Sunday 6am until Monday 6pm, where over 200mm of rain could accumulate in western parts of the region.
  • The persistent heavy rain is expected to cause flooding to homes and businesses, lead to power cuts, and potentially cut off communities due to impassable roads.
  • Residents in affected areas are advised to avoid floodwater, prepare a flood kit with essential items, and avoid non-essential road travel due to expected dangerous conditions.
