The Met Office has issued a stark warning of potential danger to life across parts of northern England and southwest Scotland this weekend, as fast-flowing or deep floodwater is anticipated from relentless heavy rains.

Homes and businesses in these regions face a high likelihood of flooding, with "very heavy and persistent rain" forecast to continue throughout Sunday and into Monday.

A new amber alert for rain was issued on Saturday, specifically targeting southwestern Scotland, including Dumfries and Galloway, the Lothian borders, and Strathclyde. Some areas within this alert zone could experience between 110mm and 130mm of rainfall.

Much of the warning area will have 50mm to 70mm of rain, but strong winds “will likely exacerbate conditions”, the Met Office said.

The alert begins at midnight on Sunday and will last until 23.59pm on the same day.

open image in gallery Vehicles drive along a flooded coastal road as Storm Bram brings widespread weather warnings, heavy rain and high winds across the United Kingdom earlier this week ( REUTERS )

An amber alert for rain has also been issued for Cumbria, starting at 6am on Sunday and lasting until 6pm on Monday.

More than 200mm of rain could accumulate in some places, particularly in the western parts of the region, the Met said.

Those in the areas covered by the amber alerts for rain should avoid floodwater where possible. The forecaster said it is not safe to drive, walk, or swim through floodwater.

People affected by fast-flowing or deep floodwater should call 999 and wait for help, the forecaster added.

People should also prepare to avoid travelling by road as conditions are expected to become “potentially dangerous” because of flooding.

The washout will likely lead to power cuts, and some communities could be cut off because of flooded roads.

The Met Office advised residents in affected areas to prepare a flood kit, containing insurance and any other important documents, a torch and spare batteries, a first-aid kit and prescription medicines.

The kit should also contain supplies for looking after family members or pets, as well as warm and waterproof clothes, blankets, and food and water, the Met Office said.

Several yellow alerts for rain are also in place on Saturday and into Monday in parts of Scotland, the north of England, including Derbyshire, Durham and Northumberland, Cumbria, Greater Manchester, Lancashire, and Yorkshire, parts of Wales, and Northern Ireland.