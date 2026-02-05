The UK areas that saw rain every day in January
- South west England and South Wales have experienced daily rainfall since the start of the year, with January recording over 50 per cent more rain than average.
- The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for rain across a large area from Chichester to Penzance, covering parts of the south east, south west England, and South Wales, valid for Thursday.
- Forecasters predict continued wet and occasionally windy weather, with 10-20mm of rain expected widely and over 30mm in some areas, potentially causing surface water flooding, disruption, and power issues.
- As of Thursday morning, there were 62 flood warnings and 145 flood alerts in place across England, indicating a risk of flooding.
- A separate yellow warning for rain and melting snow is in effect for parts of Scotland, while colder temperatures are expected in most of the UK, with snow likely over the hills of northern England and eastern Scotland.
