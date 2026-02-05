Rain every day in south west of England and South Wales in 2026 so far

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

It has rained every day so far this year in the south west of England and South Wales, with more of the same on the way, the Met Office said.

The region experienced a “much wetter” than average January, with 50% more rainfall than usual.

Forecasters are suggesting that the daily showers are set to continue in the region, warning of flooding and difficult driving in some parts of the country.

There will be a “chill to most places” on Thursday with further spells of wet and occasionally windy weather ahead, the Met Office said.

A yellow weather warning for rain has been issued from 5am to just before midnight on Thursday.

The warning stretches from Chichester to Penzance and covers a large part of the south east of England, as well as parts of the south west of England and South Wales.

The Met Office said “periods of rain and heavy showers are likely to cause surface water flooding in places” in the areas affected.

The rain in January in the south west region was the 12th highest on record.

Met Office spokesman Stephen Dixon said: “The south west of England and southern Wales has seen a very wet start to the year, with rain reported somewhere in the region every day of the year so far.

“Having wet weather in winter certainly isn’t uncommon for the area, but what’s notable is how the succession of fronts or low pressure systems from the west from around the middle of January took it from a fairly average month in terms of rainfall amounts to a much wetter than average month, with over 50% more rain than its average for January.”

On Thursday morning, the rain travelling in from the south is likely to turn “heavy and persistent” in places, the Met Office said.

Some 10-20mm of rain is likely to have fallen widely by the end of the day, with some areas seeing in excess of 30mm.

The Met Office said flooding of a few homes and businesses is possible, with a potential interruption to power supplies and other services.

A yellow warning for rain also covers a part of Scotland from 6pm on Wednesday to midday on Thursday.

Forecasters said rain and melting snow may lead to “travel disruption and flooding” in the affected areas.

On Thursday morning, there were 62 flood warnings in place and 145 flood alerts – meaning flooding is possible – across England.

Outlining Thursday’s forecast, meteorologist Alex Deakin said low pressure systems trying to work in from the south west will bring “cloud and rain”, adding that there will be a “chill to most places”.

In a video shared on the Met Office’s X account, he said: “With the milder air pushing up into the south, temperatures on the south coast, in particular, (are) above average on Thursday, whereas many other areas will be below average by a degree to three degrees, and feeling colder still because of that wind.”

Mr Deakin said it will be “especially chilly” on the North Sea coasts.

He continued: “With more rain tracking northwards hitting the colder air, we will see a bit more snow Thursday and Friday over the hills of northern England and again, into eastern Scotland.

“There are Met Office warnings in place covering the next few days…

“Suffice to say, the next couple of days sees further rain for most of us, and a brisk east or south easterly wind with some shelter (in) western Scotland, as it has been doing for a while, doing OK for dry and bright weather.”