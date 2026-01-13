Ukip’s new logo slammed for ‘looking like Nazi symbol’
- The UK Independence Party (Ukip) has submitted a new logo to the Electoral Commission, featuring a cross, shield, and spear, alongside the slogan 'the new right'.
- Critics have highlighted the cross's resemblance to the Nazi Iron Cross, with some describing it as 'sinister' and 'ever so slightly concerning'.
- Ukip has strongly denied these claims, asserting the symbol is a Cross Pattée, a Christian emblem also found on the Victoria Cross and the monarch's crown.
- A party spokesperson condemned the accusations as 'offensive, ignorant and Christophobic', arguing they constitute religious bigotry.
- The new logo, which still requires Electoral Commission approval, has already been displayed at Ukip demonstrations.