Ukip denies criticism over new ‘concerning’ logo likened to Nazi symbol

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The UK Independence Party (Ukip) logo has denied claims that its planned new logo resembles a symbol used by the Nazis.

The far-right party, led by Nick Tenconi, has submitted a new logo to replace its current yellow and purple pound emblem.

The new black and white logo, which will need to be approved by the Electoral Commission, features a shield and spear as well as a slogan branding the party "the new right".

However, the cross on the logo has drawn criticism from those who say it resembles the Iron Cross, which was used as a military medal in the Kingdom of Prussia and later by the Nazis.

The party has denied that the symbol is an Iron Cross, instead insisting it is a Cross Pattée, a Christian symbol.

open image in gallery The logo was described as “ever so slightly concerning” on social media ( Electoral Commission )

The logo was described as “ever so slightly concerning” on social media, with many noting the similarities between the logo and the Nazi symbol.

Sunder Katwala, the director of the British Future think tank, wrote on BlueSky: “Ukip have submitted a new logo and slogan to the Electoral Commission, swapping the £ pound sterling symbol for a cross, that looks very much like it is modelled on the Iron Cross used by Prussia & Germany 1871-1918 and Hitler's Nazi regime from 1933-45.”

open image in gallery Ukip insists the new logo is based on the Cross Pattee (left) but others have complained it looks more like the Iron Cross (right) ( Social media )

One person wrote on X: “It is proposing to change its party logo from what looks like a £ sign to an iron cross, which looks very much like Nazi Germany.”

“The Iron Cross returns,” another wrote, while others described it as “sinister”.

A Ukip spokesperson denied the claim, and said: “The Cross Pattée has been featured throughout British history and is used as the Victoria Cross, sits on the crown of our monarch, and is also found within the Parliamentary logo. Are critics suggesting that the King, Parliament and our war heroes are all Nazis?

“It is outright offensive, ignorant and Christophobic to suggest that the Cross Pattée is a ‘Nazi symbol’. The Cross Pattée is displayed throughout Christian religious texts, and these efforts to slander us with vile allegations is simply religious bigotry and discrimination.”

open image in gallery The demonstration was part of a series of events taking place across the UK which were promoted as a “mass deportations tour” ( PA Wire )

The logo has already been seen on flags at the party’s demonstrations, but still needs to be approved for use by the Electoral Commission.

The party, which was previously led by Nigel Farage, is now led by Nick Tenconi.

In October last year, supporters of the party were due to gather in London’s Tower Hamlets, but were banned from doing so by the Metropolitan Police because of what officers called a “realistic prospect of serious disorder” due to the area’s large Muslim population.

The demonstration was part of a series of events taking place across the UK, which were promoted as a “mass deportations tour”, with organisers calling on attendees to “reclaim Whitechapel from the Islamists”, Ukip’s X profile said.