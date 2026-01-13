Ukip denies criticism over new ‘concerning’ logo likened to Nazi symbol
The party has submitted a new logo to replace their current yellow and purple pound emblem
The UK Independence Party (Ukip) logo has denied claims that its planned new logo resembles a symbol used by the Nazis.
The far-right party, led by Nick Tenconi, has submitted a new logo to replace its current yellow and purple pound emblem.
The new black and white logo, which will need to be approved by the Electoral Commission, features a shield and spear as well as a slogan branding the party "the new right".
However, the cross on the logo has drawn criticism from those who say it resembles the Iron Cross, which was used as a military medal in the Kingdom of Prussia and later by the Nazis.
The party has denied that the symbol is an Iron Cross, instead insisting it is a Cross Pattée, a Christian symbol.
The logo was described as “ever so slightly concerning” on social media, with many noting the similarities between the logo and the Nazi symbol.
Sunder Katwala, the director of the British Future think tank, wrote on BlueSky: “Ukip have submitted a new logo and slogan to the Electoral Commission, swapping the £ pound sterling symbol for a cross, that looks very much like it is modelled on the Iron Cross used by Prussia & Germany 1871-1918 and Hitler's Nazi regime from 1933-45.”
One person wrote on X: “It is proposing to change its party logo from what looks like a £ sign to an iron cross, which looks very much like Nazi Germany.”
“The Iron Cross returns,” another wrote, while others described it as “sinister”.
A Ukip spokesperson denied the claim, and said: “The Cross Pattée has been featured throughout British history and is used as the Victoria Cross, sits on the crown of our monarch, and is also found within the Parliamentary logo. Are critics suggesting that the King, Parliament and our war heroes are all Nazis?
“It is outright offensive, ignorant and Christophobic to suggest that the Cross Pattée is a ‘Nazi symbol’. The Cross Pattée is displayed throughout Christian religious texts, and these efforts to slander us with vile allegations is simply religious bigotry and discrimination.”
The logo has already been seen on flags at the party’s demonstrations, but still needs to be approved for use by the Electoral Commission.
The party, which was previously led by Nigel Farage, is now led by Nick Tenconi.
In October last year, supporters of the party were due to gather in London’s Tower Hamlets, but were banned from doing so by the Metropolitan Police because of what officers called a “realistic prospect of serious disorder” due to the area’s large Muslim population.
The demonstration was part of a series of events taking place across the UK, which were promoted as a “mass deportations tour”, with organisers calling on attendees to “reclaim Whitechapel from the Islamists”, Ukip’s X profile said.
