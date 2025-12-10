Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Dressed in a black t-shirt, a black cap and a pair of black leather gloves, UKIP leader Nick Tenconi addresses the camera from a road in northern France. In a direct appeal to “men in Britain”, he’s here to advertise a disturbing new trend, which he tells the camera could be “the next big thing” – organised trips to northern France to harass small boat migrants.

“Why aren’t we coming out here and making them feel incredibly unwelcome and creating a hostile environment?” he asks.

This year, far-right agitators have been making trips to Calais and Dunkirk to harass migrants waiting to attempt the perilous Channel crossing from France to the UK, and the charity workers who support them. Seemingly unsatisfied with targeting asylum seekers in the UK, these men have travelled to northern France to film migrants sleeping rough, wake them up in the middle of the night with flashing lights, and tell them they are unwanted in Britain.

In June, Mr Tenconi said that British men who want to curb migration to the UK have a “duty” to turn up in France and harass the destitute migrants. Since then, he has made several visits, and reports of groups of men harassing asylum seekers have become a regular occurrence for the NGOs that work in Calais.

Though UKIP, which is a registered political party, claims to be “spearheading” the trips, other people have also been making the journey - including a group called ‘Raise the Colours’ who were involved in putting up English flags this Summer.

open image in gallery A search and rescue vessel shadows a small boat carrying migrants as it sets off from the coast into the Channel, heading for the UK on August 15, 2025 in Gravelines, France. ( Getty Images )

The UKIP visits are part of a new project called the ‘Border Protection Mission’, an initiative which has raised more than £21,000 so far, according to its online fundraising account.

Charity workers, who are supporting destitute migrants in Calais with their most basic needs, are also under threat, with a recent UKIP YouTube video focusing on the work of French NGO Utopia 56.

On one recent visit, around 10 September, charity workers received messages from refugees who said they had been attacked by a group of English men, who had taken their blankets, personal items and lifejackets.

On 30 September, UKIP posted a video showing men approaching groups of homeless migrants who were sleeping rough at night and aggressively shining a flashing light on them until they woke up and fled from the crew.

open image in gallery Leader of UKIP Nick Tenconi films himself on a trip to Northern France ( UKIP/ Youtube )

The video, uploaded to the party’s X channel, showed men carrying the St George’s Cross, the Union flag and a banner saying “Islamist invaders” were not welcome in Britain. The men appear to be shouting “You shall not pass” at the sleeping refugees.

Since becoming UKIP leader in February, Mr Tenconi has seemingly been to northern France four times; the first was to apparently scope out the area in June, and he then returned in July, September and November, where he directly confronted NGO workers and asylum seekers.

Activist Ryan Bridge has also been in Northern France with a group of men under the banner of ‘Raise the Colours’ in recent weeks. In a video, posted to YouTube in mid-November, he filmed himself wading through water off the coast of northern France towards a small boat while shouting: “You’re not welcome in our country”.

open image in gallery Anti-migrant activists film themselves harassing destitute asylum seekers ( UKIP/ Youtube )

Standing on a beach, dressed in black and wearing GoPros strapped around their chests, six other men stood looking at the camera. Described by one of the participants as “eight lads from Birmingham”, they claim they have managed to stop people from boarding boats to England. “We’re not going to stop doing this, we’re going to keep it up,” he said.

Since this, Mr Bridge has recruited Tommy Robinson's associate, Daniel Thomas, known as Danny Tommo, who runs a YouTube account with 120,000 subscribers. The pair have been back to France recently, and claim to have destroyed a dinghy they found on the beach.

Supporters are encouraged to fund Mr Thomas’s work by joining a membership channel on YouTube that costs between £4.99 and £17.99 a month. Mr Thomas also said that the adverts on his videos will “help fund the next mission”. The pair had launched a website for their campaign called “Operation Overlord” but this appears to now be down.

One charity worker, who works for the charity Care4Calais, but who we are not naming for safety reasons, said that they had added a section in the briefing for charity volunteers about the far-right’s visits to Dunkirk and Calais.

open image in gallery Ryan Bridge, who gained prominence this summer for putting English flags on lamp posts, is now taking trips to France ( GB News )

“We saw UKIP coming out in the summer, and since then we’ve had Raise the Colours come out a couple of times,” they explained.

“They have been quite prevalent in the last couple of weeks. We’ve seen videos of them digging up boats and slashing them.

“There have also been visits by other people, but it’s hard to know which organisations they are attached to.

“After the UKIP visits, for example, we had reports of a group of people going round the Dunkirk area in the early hours, harassing people and stealing their lifejackets. People would tell us about what had happened when we got on site. We get regular reports about English people being there and that they are being abusive.”

The resurgence in visits and reports of harassment has made those working at refugee charity Care4Calais even more vigilant and careful in their work. Risk assessments have been updated, and evacuation procedures have been reviewed.

open image in gallery Daniel Thomas, known as Danny Tommo, addresses his Youtube subscribers on a recent trip to France ( Danny Tommo/ Youtube )

The uptick in hostility towards migrants in France has also been mirrored across the Channel in England, the Care4Calais worker explained, with asylum seekers or people of colour living near large sites being followed and filmed.

A researcher from Hope not Hate, who does not want to be named for fear of reprisals, explained that UKIP has evolved from a more traditional political party to one focused on a street style of politics. Under Mr Tenconi, the party has three main themes: Christian nationalism, fighting communism, and remigration.

“This is this intimidatory aspect which he [Nick Tenconi] does lean into. He is encouraging British people to actively create a hostile environment. But he is very good at walking the side of legality. UKIP now has a very specific style. Tenconi is confrontational, aggressive; he is out to demonise, particularly with NGO workers, it becomes a school bully style.

“He will approach people, calling them nasty little communists and domestic terrorists. In one incident, when one person shouts back, he tells them to calm down, mocking the pitch of her voice.

“What makes these trips to Calais dangerous is that it normalises harassing asylum seekers and it positions this harassment as a sort of public duty.

“We’ve seen an uptick in racist attacks, racist graffiti, people being verbally harassed. And when you’ve got someone like Tenconi... who culturally within the far-right does have a decent amount of traction, telling people that they need to create a hostile environment that poses a danger.

open image in gallery Ukkip party leader Nick Tenconi addresses a rally at Marble Arch in central London following a march organised by Ukip in October. ( PA )

“It poses a danger to any non-white and non-Christian individual, because if someone is going to racially harass people, they will not stop to ask them how long they’ve been here.”

Responding to queries from The Independent, a UKIP spokesperson said that activists had made several trips to Calais to “report on the invasion of Britain by illegal migrants”.

They said that their team had been “threatened with weapons, assaulted, and had our vehicles attacked by illegal migrants”.

They also claimed that Mr Tenconi had been “spat at by NGO workers, had cannabis smoke blown in his face, and been subjected to severe verbal abuse by these so-called charity workers”. They insisted that “UKIP activists have broken no laws and have consistently engaged in a calm and peaceful manner” and said that “NGOs have lied to cover up the appalling behaviour of the migrants and also their volunteers”.

Ryan Bridge and Daniel Thomas did not respond to requests for comment.

In a video posted in mid-November, filming after a night scouring a French beach, Mr Thomas speaks to the camera with Mr Bridge in the background. “This way, if it is done correctly, you don’t break any laws... We’re going to get the plan together”.

“Get ready, because the call is coming”, he tells the now 219,000 viewers of his video.