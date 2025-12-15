Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Ukraine could join EU following end of Russian war

Ukraine peace talks intensify as EU debates use of frozen Russian assets
  • American and Ukrainian negotiators have discussed a "very strong security package" for Kyiv in Berlin, aiming to end the nearly four-year-long conflict.
  • The proposed 20-point agreement includes "Article Five-like security guarantees" from the US and allies, similar to NATO, but without Ukraine joining the alliance.
  • US officials revealed that Russia is reportedly open to Ukraine joining the European Union as part of this agreement, a significant shift given the conflict's origins.
  • Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky indicated a willingness to forgo NATO membership, instead seeking bilateral security guarantees from the US and European partners.
  • A US official stated that Donald Trump is prepared to submit the agreement to the US Senate for ratification, viewing it as a strategic priority to end the war.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in