Russia open to Ukraine joining EU after peace deal, US officials say
American and Ukrainian negotiators have been discussing what a U.S. official called a ‘very strong security package’ for Kyiv in Berlin
Russia would accept Ukraine’s ascension to the European Union as part of a U.S.-brokered agreement to end the bloody and protracted war it started nearly four years ago, U.S. officials said Monday following talks with Ukrainian representatives in Berlin.
The surprising revelation came as officials were briefing reporters after several days of negotiations between U.S. Special Presidential Envoy Steve Witkoff, President Donald Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner, and a delegation from Kyiv that included Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and his National Security and Defense Council head, Rustem Umerov.
One of the U.S. officials involved in the talks, who spoke on condition of anonymity, told reporters that the proposed 20-point agreement would include “a very, very strong security package” that would provide Ukraine with “Article Five-like security guarantees” from the U.S. and other allies akin to those enjoyed by NATO members, without Kyiv becoming a part of the 32-member defensive alliance.
The official called the security guarantees “the biggest win” in the talks for Ukraine and Europe and said Moscow would accept those and other provisions that would provide for “a strong and free Ukraine” following implementation of the proposed agreement.
He also said Russia is “open to Ukraine joining the E.U.” and suggested that the development would be the largest expansion of the 27-member common market since the fall of the Berlin Wall.
More follows...
