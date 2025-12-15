Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
More
Voices
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Russia open to Ukraine joining EU after peace deal, US officials say

American and Ukrainian negotiators have been discussing what a U.S. official called a ‘very strong security package’ for Kyiv in Berlin

Andrew Feinberg
in Washington, D.C.
Monday 15 December 2025 16:58 GMT
Comments
White House special envoy Steve Witkoff and President Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner have been leading negotiations in Berlin
White House special envoy Steve Witkoff and President Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner have been leading negotiations in Berlin (UKRAINIAN PRESIDENTIAL PRESS SER)

Russia would accept Ukraine’s ascension to the European Union as part of a U.S.-brokered agreement to end the bloody and protracted war it started nearly four years ago, U.S. officials said Monday following talks with Ukrainian representatives in Berlin.

The surprising revelation came as officials were briefing reporters after several days of negotiations between U.S. Special Presidential Envoy Steve Witkoff, President Donald Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner, and a delegation from Kyiv that included Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and his National Security and Defense Council head, Rustem Umerov.

One of the U.S. officials involved in the talks, who spoke on condition of anonymity, told reporters that the proposed 20-point agreement would include “a very, very strong security package” that would provide Ukraine with “Article Five-like security guarantees” from the U.S. and other allies akin to those enjoyed by NATO members, without Kyiv becoming a part of the 32-member defensive alliance.

The official called the security guarantees “the biggest win” in the talks for Ukraine and Europe and said Moscow would accept those and other provisions that would provide for “a strong and free Ukraine” following implementation of the proposed agreement.

He also said Russia is “open to Ukraine joining the E.U.” and suggested that the development would be the largest expansion of the 27-member common market since the fall of the Berlin Wall.

More follows...

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in