Ukraine uses British missiles to strike Russian oil refinery

Related: Ukraine’s president Zelensky appears to wish death to Putin in Christmas message
  • Ukraine has announced that it used British-supplied Storm Shadow missiles to strike the Novoshakhtinsk oil refinery in Russia's Rostov region.
  • Officials said that the targeted refinery was a major producer of petrol products and directly supplied the Russian Federation’s armed forces.
  • Separately, Ukrainian long-range drones hit oil product storage tanks in Temryuk, Krasnodar region, and a gas processing plant in Orenburg.
  • Russian officials confirmed that two tanks caught fire in Temryuk, with the blaze covering an area of approximately 2,000 square metres.
  • Earlier, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky hinted at progress on a peace deal following discussions with Steve Witkoff, an envoy for US President Donald Trump.

