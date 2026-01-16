Ukraine killed 27 Russian soldiers for every loss as it regained Kupiansk
- An intelligence assessment provided to the British military revealed a 1:27 kill ratio in the battle for Kupiansk, with 27 Russian soldiers lost for each Ukrainian.
- This assessment was shared during a briefing with Ukrainian officials last week, highlighting Kyiv's ability to reclaim territory despite Russia's 'meat grinder' tactics.
- During the battle for the northern city of Kupiansk in Kharkiv, up to 200 Russian soldiers were reportedly surrounded by advancing Ukrainian forces before Christmas.
- Ukraine successfully regained control of Kupiansk last month.
- Kyiv now asserts control over nearly 90 per cent of the strategic northeastern town.