Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Ukraine killed 27 Russian soldiers for every loss as it regained Kupiansk

Related: Four killed in Kharkiv as massive Russian air assault cripples Ukraine’s energy grid
  • An intelligence assessment provided to the British military revealed a 1:27 kill ratio in the battle for Kupiansk, with 27 Russian soldiers lost for each Ukrainian.
  • This assessment was shared during a briefing with Ukrainian officials last week, highlighting Kyiv's ability to reclaim territory despite Russia's 'meat grinder' tactics.
  • During the battle for the northern city of Kupiansk in Kharkiv, up to 200 Russian soldiers were reportedly surrounded by advancing Ukrainian forces before Christmas.
  • Ukraine successfully regained control of Kupiansk last month.
  • Kyiv now asserts control over nearly 90 per cent of the strategic northeastern town.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in