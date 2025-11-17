Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Ukraine’s long-range weapons causing destruction deep inside Russia

Video Player Placeholder
Russia temporarily suspends oil exports from Novorossiysk following Ukrainian attack
  • Ukraine recently struck Russia's Novorossiysk port, a major Black Sea export hub, using a domestically developed Neptune missile.
  • The attack forced a temporary suspension of oil exports from Novorossiysk, impacting 2.2 million barrels per day and causing global oil prices to rise by over 2 per cent.
  • This strike is part of Ukraine's broader strategy to degrade Russia's ability to finance its war by targeting oil infrastructure with long-range air and sea drone attacks.
  • Ukraine has significantly developed its long-range weaponry since the 2022 invasion, including the Long Neptune missile with a 1,000 km range, which was used in the Novorossiysk attack.
  • Other advanced Ukrainian-developed weapons include the Flamingo (FP-5) missile, boasting a 3,000 km range, and various long-range drones like the Lyutyi and FP-1, utilised for deep strikes into Russia.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in