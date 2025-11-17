These are the long-range weapons Ukraine is using to strike deep inside Russia

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Ukraine struck Russia's port of Novorossiysk last week, forcing it to suspend oil exports.

The attack - one of the biggest on Russian oil-exporting infrastructure in recent months - was significant.

On Friday, Novorossiysk temporarily suspended oil exports - equivalent to 2.2 million barrels per day, or 2 per cent of global supply.

Consequently, global oil prices rallied by more than 2 per cent on supply fears after the attack.

It follows a ramping-up of Ukrainian strikes on Russian oil refineries since August, part of an attempt by Kyiv to degrade Moscow's ability to finance its war.

open image in gallery A satellite image shows an overview of a damaged oil facilities at Russia's Novorossiysk Port after a Ukranian Neptune missile and drone attack, in Novorossiysk, Russia ( via REUTERS )

Long-range Ukrainian air and sea drone strikes have repeatedly disrupted Russian oil infrastructure this year, targeting Baltic and Black Sea ports, a trunk pipeline system, and a number of oil refineries.

The Neptune missile was used for the attack on Novorossiysk - one of several long-range weapons Ukraine has developed since the 2022 invasion.

But what other weapons have been developed by Ukraine during the conflict? Here is a list of armaments, based on statements from Kyiv.

Long Neptune

Ukraine says its domestically produced Long Neptune is a ground-launched land-attack cruise missile with a range of up to 1,000 km (621 miles). It was developed from the shorter-range Neptune anti-ship missile that existed before the invasion.

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy announced its increased range in March. The military said on Friday it had been used to hit Novorossiysk, Russia's largest Black Sea export hub. Ukraine says it is producing more of the missiles.

Flamingo

The Flamingo, also known as the FP-5, is a new ground-launched land-attack cruise missile that Zelenskiy says has a range of 3,000 km (1,864 miles). He has talked it up as Ukraine's most successful missile and said it should enter mass production by year-end. It is made by Fire Point, a private Ukrainian defence company.

Zelenskiy said in October that the Flamingo had been used on Russian targets but did not elaborate.

open image in gallery Jan Polak, right, and Martin Ondracek from the Czech organization, Weapons to Ukraine, look at a Flamingo cruise missile which was paid for by their crowdfunding campaign, at the Fire Point factory at an undisclosed location in Ukraine ( Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. )

Lyutyi

The long-range propeller-powered Lyutyi one-way attack drone has been a workhorse of Ukraine's deep strikes on energy infrastructure in Russia this year. The drone, produced by aircraft manufacturer Antonov, can fly more than 1,000 km.

FP-1

The FP-1 long-range one-way attack drone made by Fire Point has also been widely used to conduct deep strikes on targets in Russia and also has a range of more than 1,000 km.

Palianytsia

The first combat use of the Palianytsia "drone missile" was announced by Zelenskiy in August 2024. The president said in October that the weapon, which is named after a type of Ukrainian bread, had hit Russian ammunition depots in dozens of cases.

Ukraine's Militarnyi defence news outlet said it has a range of 650 km (404 miles) and a turbojet engine that allows it to fly at 900 km per hour, much faster than a normal drone.

Ruta

The Ruta is another "drone missile" that Zelenskiy has said he expects to enter mass production by year-end. He said in October it had been used for the first time to strike a maritime platform at a range of more than 250 km (155 miles).

Peklo

The Peklo, Ukrainian for "hell", is another "drone missile". Zelenskiy said in December 2024 that a first batch of the weapons had been supplied to the Ukrainian military. Ukraine's Defence Express outlet estimates the range at around 700 km (435 miles).

Bars

The Bars, Ukrainian for "leopard", is a newer drone missile whose existence was revealed in April 2025. The Ukrainian military said last week that it was used by Ukraine to attack Russian targets.