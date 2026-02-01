Zelensky ally explains main priority of Ukraine peace deal
- Vitaliy Kim, governor of Mykolaiv Oblast and a key ally of Volodymyr Zelensky, has called for a peace deal prioritising people over land, ahead of a major conference in Ukraine.
- Kim, appointed by Zelensky in 2020, suggested a shift from focusing on border disputes to securing future security guarantees for Ukraine.
- He warned international allies, including the UK, against repeating historical appeasement mistakes, referencing Neville Chamberlain.
- Kim stated that while his personal victory would be 1991 borders, the Ukrainian people are exhausted, and for many, victory means stopping the war and ensuring future security.
- He expressed concern that Ukraine cannot sustain the war as long as Russia, highlighting that "Ukraine does not have time" and its soldiers are exhausted, while also noting that Donald Trump's "unpredictable" policy could be a breakthrough.
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks