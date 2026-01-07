Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Starmer says MPs would get to vote on deploying troops to Ukraine

MPs to get vote on deploying UK peace-keeping troops to Ukraine
  • Labour prime minister Keir Starmer, French President Emmanuel Macron, and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky signed a historic agreement in Paris.
  • The deal commits to deploying armed forces to Ukraine to enforce any ceasefire with Russia.
  • Keir Starmer confirmed that Members of Parliament would vote in the House of Commons before any UK troops are deployed under the agreement.
  • Jared Kushner, the president's son-in-law, stated that the president strongly supports these security guarantees.
  • This agreement comes as European nations are reacting to Donald Trump's claim on Greenland.
