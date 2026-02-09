Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Ukraine war today: Six dead and dozens injured in Russian attacks

Russian strike on Odesa kills one and damages residential building
  • Russian attacks across Ukraine over the past day resulted in at least six deaths, including a mother and child in Kharkiv, and 36 injuries, with a significant drone attack also hitting Odesa.
  • Ukraine's Air Force reported that Russia launched 11 ballistic missiles and 149 drones overnight, with 116 drones successfully neutralised or shot down.
  • Kyiv Mayor Vitalii Klitschko asserted that Ukraine is successfully defending against Russia and that President Putin would not cease his aggression without resistance, while also addressing internal political tensions.
  • Russian forces are continuing their offensive in eastern Ukraine, attempting to advance around the strategic hub of Pokrovsk, which would mark a significant battlefield victory if captured.
  • A suspect in the alleged assassination attempt on Russian Lieutenant General Vladimir Alexeyev was extradited from Dubai to Moscow, while Ukraine's foreign minister suggested that US president Donald Trump is the only one who can stop the war.
In full

