Trump envoys to hold Ukraine-Russia peace talks in Davos
- Ukrainian and US delegations are set to continue peace deal negotiations at the World Economic Forum in Davos this week.
- Previous discussions took place in Florida over the weekend, involving Donald Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff and son-in-law Jared Kushner for the US side.
- Both Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will attend the Davos summit, which commences today.
- Despite their presence, the White House has stated there are currently no plans for a direct bilateral meeting between Trump and Zelensky.
- President Zelensky highlighted ongoing efforts to repair energy infrastructure damaged by Russian strikes, asserting that these attacks demonstrate Vladimir Putin's lack of interest in a peaceful resolution.