Russia says any ceasefire conditional on Ukraine leaving Donbas region
- Russia says that a ceasefire with Ukraine is conditional upon Ukraine's complete withdrawal from the Donbas region.
- The Kremlin has reiterated its claim to the Donbas due to historical and cultural ties, warning that the territory would be taken by military means if not by negotiation.
- A top Kremlin aide, Yuri Ushakov, suggested that under a peace plan, Russia's national guard could be deployed to the Donbas, with its army absent from Ukrainian-controlled areas.
- US President Donald Trump has announced that the US would send a representative to participate in talks in Europe on Ukraine this weekend.
- Mr Trump indicated that US participation is contingent on a “good chance” of success, saying that he does not want to waste time.