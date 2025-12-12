Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Russia says any ceasefire conditional on Ukraine leaving Donbas region

Trump says US will attend Ukraine peace talks with Europe but doesn’t want to ‘waste time’
  • Russia says that a ceasefire with Ukraine is conditional upon Ukraine's complete withdrawal from the Donbas region.
  • The Kremlin has reiterated its claim to the Donbas due to historical and cultural ties, warning that the territory would be taken by military means if not by negotiation.
  • A top Kremlin aide, Yuri Ushakov, suggested that under a peace plan, Russia's national guard could be deployed to the Donbas, with its army absent from Ukrainian-controlled areas.
  • US President Donald Trump has announced that the US would send a representative to participate in talks in Europe on Ukraine this weekend.
  • Mr Trump indicated that US participation is contingent on a “good chance” of success, saying that he does not want to waste time.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in