Russia releases video of drone it claims was used on Putin residence

Russia releases video of drone it says was used in alleged attack on Putin residence
  • Russia has released video footage, claiming it shows one of 91 Ukrainian drones used in an alleged attack on one of President Vladimir Putin’s residences.
  • Ukraine has denied involvement in the supposed attack on 28 December, with President Volodymyr Zelensky dismissing Russia's claims as “typical Russian lies”.
  • Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said that the alleged drone attack would lead Russia to review its stance in ongoing peace negotiations.
  • The Kremlin's video features an unidentified official inspecting a downed drone with a 6kg high-explosive warhead, described as a "rare, unique case".
  • The Institute for the Study of War has reported finding no open-source evidence, such as geolocated videos or visible air defence activity, to corroborate Russia's assertions.
