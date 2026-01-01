Russia releases video of drone it claims was used on Putin residence
- Russia has released video footage, claiming it shows one of 91 Ukrainian drones used in an alleged attack on one of President Vladimir Putin’s residences.
- Ukraine has denied involvement in the supposed attack on 28 December, with President Volodymyr Zelensky dismissing Russia's claims as “typical Russian lies”.
- Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said that the alleged drone attack would lead Russia to review its stance in ongoing peace negotiations.
- The Kremlin's video features an unidentified official inspecting a downed drone with a 6kg high-explosive warhead, described as a "rare, unique case".
- The Institute for the Study of War has reported finding no open-source evidence, such as geolocated videos or visible air defence activity, to corroborate Russia's assertions.