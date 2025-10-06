Zelensky demands action on British firms supplying parts for Russian drones
- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has called for more stringent sanctions against British companies implicated in supplying components for Russian drones.
- Zelensky criticised allied nations, stating that hundreds of thousands of foreign-made components, including UK-manufactured microcomputers, were used in recent Russian attacks.
- A combined drone and missile strike on Lviv on Sunday resulted in four fatalities, including a 15-year-old, and six injuries, marking the most significant aerial assault on the city since February 2022.
- Zelensky detailed that a massive strike on 5 October involved 549 weapon systems containing over 100,000 foreign-made components from various countries, including the UK, US, and China.
- Ukraine is preparing new sanctions against those aiding Russia, with Zelensky calling for G7 nations to implement systemic decisions to ensure sanctions are effective and prevent circumvention.