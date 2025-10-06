British parts discovered in Russian drones used to attack Ukraine

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Volodymyr Zelensky is calling for more stringent sanctions against British companies implicated in supplying components for Russian drones, which are actively being deployed in attacks across Ukraine.

The Ukrainian president criticised allied nations for their role in providing parts to Russia, asserting that hundreds of thousands of foreign-made components were used in a deadly strike on Sunday morning.

Writing on X, Mr Zelensky stated that microcomputers for flight control, manufactured in the UK, were discovered in drones involved in the assault. Other parts from allied countries, including the US, were also identified.

The Sunday attack, a combined drone and missile strike on Lviv, resulted in the deaths of four people, including a 15-year-old, and left six others injured, according to regional officials.

Maksym Kozytskyi, head of the local military administration, described it as the most significant aerial assault on the historic western city and its surrounding region since Russia’s full-scale invasion began on 24 February 2022.

Rescuers search for victims in the debris after a Russian strike on Lviv ( Mykola Tys/AP )

Separately, a nighttime assault on Zaporizhzhia claimed the life of a civilian woman and wounded nine others, including a 16-year-old girl. In Sloviansk, a key city in the eastern Donetsk region, six people, including a child, sustained injuries.

In a post on X on Monday morning, Mr Zelensky said: “In the fourth year of the full-scale war, Russia continues to obtain components for producing weapons.

“During the massive combined strike on Ukraine on the night of October 5, Russia used 549 weapon systems containing 102,785 foreign-made components — from companies in the United States, China and Taiwan, the United Kingdom, Germany, Switzerland, Japan, the Republic of Korea, and the Netherlands.”

Mr Zelensky said Ukraine is preparing new sanctions against those who help Russia, with proposals to curb the supply schemes.

He added: “Partners already possess the detailed data on each company and each product — they know what to target and how to respond.

“This week, the G7 sanctions coordinators will meet, and we expect a systemic decision to ensure that the sanctions are truly effective.

“It is crucial to shut down every scheme that circumvents sanctions, because Russia uses each one to keep killing. The world has the power to stop this.”

The Prime Minister’s official spokesman said the UK’s arms exports regime is among the “most robust in the world” but would look into any concerns.

He said: “We will always stand by Ukraine and ensure we’re doing whatever it takes to ensure that they are able to resist Putin’s despicable and ongoing invasion of the country.”

The Ministry of Defence has been contacted for comment.