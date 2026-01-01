Ukraine and Russia both launch drone attacks on each other’s energy sites
- Ukraine and Russia exchanged drone strikes targeting each other's energy infrastructure as the New Year began, according to local officials.
- Ukrainian drones struck an energy storage facility in Almetyevsk, Russia, causing a fire, and also hit the Ilsky oil refinery and Almetevskaya oil preparation facility.
- A Russian drone attack damaged power infrastructure in several Ukrainian regions, with over 103,000 households in Volyn losing power.
- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky stated in his New Year's Eve address that Ukraine is '10 per cent' away from a peace deal, but 'not at any cost'.
- Kyiv is also discussing the possibility of hosting US troops as part of peace talks with US president Donald Trump.