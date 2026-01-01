Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Ukraine-Russia peace deal is 90% done, says Zelensky in New Year address

Russia-Ukraine War: One Year On
  • Volodymyr Zelensky stated Ukraine is "10 per cent" away from a peace deal with Russia, but not "at any cost".
  • Zelensky warned that any "weak agreements" would only fuel the ongoing conflict.
  • Ukraine is reportedly discussing the possibility of hosting US troops as part of peace talks with Donald Trump.
  • The Ukrainian military claimed to have struck an oil refinery in Tuapse and an oil terminal on the Taman Peninsula in Russia.
  • Russian air strikes wounded at least six people, including three children, in Ukraine's Odesa region.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in