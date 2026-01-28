Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Five dead after Russian ‘terror attack’ on passenger train in Ukraine

Carriages burn following deadly Russian drone attack on Ukraine passenger train
  • Volodymyr Zelensky accused Russian President Vladimir Putin of an “act of terrorism” following a drone strike on a Ukrainian passenger train that killed at least five people.
  • Zelensky stated there was no military justification for Russia targeting civilians, noting 18 people were in the hit carriage and over 200 on the train.
  • The attack contrasted with remarks made hours earlier by US president Donald Trump, who spoke of “very good things” happening in efforts to achieve peace in Ukraine.
  • US-brokered peace talks are set to continue this Sunday, following what Zelensky described as “constructive” trilateral discussions in Abu Dhabi.
  • The US has reportedly informed Ukraine that it must agree to a peace deal with Russia to secure US security guarantees.
