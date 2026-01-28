Five dead after Russian ‘terror attack’ on passenger train in Ukraine
- Volodymyr Zelensky accused Russian President Vladimir Putin of an “act of terrorism” following a drone strike on a Ukrainian passenger train that killed at least five people.
- Zelensky stated there was no military justification for Russia targeting civilians, noting 18 people were in the hit carriage and over 200 on the train.
- The attack contrasted with remarks made hours earlier by US president Donald Trump, who spoke of “very good things” happening in efforts to achieve peace in Ukraine.
- US-brokered peace talks are set to continue this Sunday, following what Zelensky described as “constructive” trilateral discussions in Abu Dhabi.
- The US has reportedly informed Ukraine that it must agree to a peace deal with Russia to secure US security guarantees.