Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Ukraine war today: First trilateral peace talks between Kyiv, Russia and US begin in Abu Dhabi

Not sure Putin wants to end war ‘in this situation’ says Zelensky
  • Landmark three-way peace talks between Ukraine, Russia, and the US have commenced in Abu Dhabi, marking the first such discussions since the war began in February 2022.
  • The Kremlin reiterated its crucial condition for peace, demanding that Kyiv cede the Donbas region.
  • Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky stated the talks would concentrate on the eastern Donbas, with discussions scheduled to continue for two days.
  • Military intelligence officials from both Moscow and Kyiv are participating, with US envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner expected to mediate.
  • While President Zelensky expressed hope for the talks to be a step towards ending the war, his recent strong criticism of European leaders suggests he does not anticipate an immediate resolution.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in