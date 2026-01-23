Ukraine war today: First trilateral peace talks between Kyiv, Russia and US begin in Abu Dhabi
- Landmark three-way peace talks between Ukraine, Russia, and the US have commenced in Abu Dhabi, marking the first such discussions since the war began in February 2022.
- The Kremlin reiterated its crucial condition for peace, demanding that Kyiv cede the Donbas region.
- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky stated the talks would concentrate on the eastern Donbas, with discussions scheduled to continue for two days.
- Military intelligence officials from both Moscow and Kyiv are participating, with US envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner expected to mediate.
- While President Zelensky expressed hope for the talks to be a step towards ending the war, his recent strong criticism of European leaders suggests he does not anticipate an immediate resolution.