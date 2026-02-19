Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Tensions between US and Ukraine rise after peace talks with Russia end abruptly

‘Difficult’ Russia-Ukraine peace talks end in under two hours
  • The White House has criticised Volodymyr Zelensky after he accused the US of exerting undue pressure on Kyiv to end the war.
  • Zelensky stated that Trump's insistence on Ukraine compromising was 'not fair' ahead of trilateral talks in Geneva.
  • White House spokesperson Karoline Leavitt defended Trump, asserting he believes the conflict is 'very unfair' for Russians, Ukrainians, and American taxpayers.
  • The Geneva talks concluded abruptly after just two hours, with Zelensky expressing dissatisfaction over the lack of progress on 'sensitive political matters'.
  • Both sides have indicated a willingness to continue peace talks in the future, although no specific timeline or location has been established.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in