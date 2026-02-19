Trump thinks it's unfair that both Ukrainians and Russians dying, says White House

The White House has hit back at Volodymyr Zelensky after the Ukrainian president called American pressure tactics "unfair" on Kyiv.

Zelensky made the remark at the start of three-way talks in Geneva to end the war in Ukraine.

Though US, Russian and Ukrainian delegations met for six hours on Tuesday, the talks stopped after less than two on Wednesday with no breakthrough.

Asked about Zelensky's "unfair" comment, White House spokesperson Karoline Leavitt hit back that Trump believes the war has been "very unfair, not just for Russians and Ukrainians who have lost their lives, but also for the American people and the American taxpayer who were footing the bill for this war effort before President Trump put a stop to it".

All sides have said they are willing to continue peace talks in future, though it is not clear when or where this would take place.

Zelensky said he was dissatisfied with the lack of progress in Geneva, insisting that “sensitive political matters” and the need for compromise had not been addressed properly.

“As of today, we cannot say that the result is sufficient,” Zelensky said.