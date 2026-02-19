Ukraine-Russia war latest: White House hits back at Zelensky after ‘difficult’ peace talks end in two hours
President says military discussed issues seriously but ‘sensitive political matters’ not addressed properly
The White House has hit back at Volodymyr Zelensky after the Ukrainian president called American pressure tactics "unfair" on Kyiv.
Zelensky made the remark at the start of three-way talks in Geneva to end the war in Ukraine.
Though US, Russian and Ukrainian delegations met for six hours on Tuesday, the talks stopped after less than two on Wednesday with no breakthrough.
Asked about Zelensky's "unfair" comment, White House spokesperson Karoline Leavitt hit back that Trump believes the war has been "very unfair, not just for Russians and Ukrainians who have lost their lives, but also for the American people and the American taxpayer who were footing the bill for this war effort before President Trump put a stop to it".
All sides have said they are willing to continue peace talks in future, though it is not clear when or where this would take place.
Zelensky said he was dissatisfied with the lack of progress in Geneva, insisting that “sensitive political matters” and the need for compromise had not been addressed properly.
“As of today, we cannot say that the result is sufficient,” Zelensky said.
South Africans tricked into fighting for Russia in Ukraine return home
Four South African men, reportedly lured into fighting alongside Russian forces in Ukraine's Donbas region, have returned home after being trapped there, the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) reported.
Police met the men at Johannesburg's O.R. Tambo International Airport upon their Wednesday arrival.
They belong to a larger group of 17 who sent distress calls to the South African government in November.
Russia says it has 'no reason' to believe that India will stop buying its oil
Russia’s foreign ministry has said they have "no reason" to believe that India has changed its position on buying Russian oil.
The US president Donald Trump has repeatedly claimed that India has agreed to stop its crude oil imports from Russia.
“We have no reason to believe that India has changed its position on buying Russian hydrocarbons. India’s purchase of Russian hydrocarbons benefits both countries and helps maintain stability in the international energy market,” Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said in her weekly briefing.
“There is nothing new in the claims of US president Donald Trump, as well as US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who have grabbed the right to dictate to independent nations,” Ms Zakharova said.
However, Russian crude accounted for its smallest share of India’s oil imports since late 2022 in January, industry data showed.
India – the world’s third-largest oil importer and consumer – had sharply increased purchases of discounted Russian oil after Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine in 2022, with volumes exceeding 2 million barrels a day in some months.
But western sanctions and pressure to secure a trade deal with the United States have led New Delhi to scale back imports.
Since November, China has overtaken India as the largest buyer of Russia’s seaborne crude.
The White House has pushed back after Volodymyr Zelensky described American pressure tactics on Kyiv as “unfair”.
Zelensky had complained that Donald Trump kept publicly calling on Ukraine to make concessions to Russia in peace talks, without making similar demands of Moscow.
Responding to Zelensky’s comments, White House spokesperson Karoline Leavitt said Donald Trump views the conflict as “very unfair – not just for Russians and Ukrainians who have lost their lives, but also for the American people and the American taxpayer who were footing the bill for this war effort before President Trump put a stop to it”.
In March last year, the Trump administration suspended billions of dollars in US military aid to Ukraine, halting crucial weapons shipments as Washington increased pressure on Kyiv to pursue negotiations with Moscow.A revised arrangement was later introduced under which Ukraine receives weapons from US stockpiles funded by Nato countries.
On Monday, Trump issued a call for Ukraine to end the war, claiming it was up to the war-hit nation to reach a conclusion.
“Ukraine better come to the table fast. That’s all I’m telling you,” Trump said on Air Force One.
Ukraine to boycott winter Paralympics over Russian participation
In pictures: Protesters call for end to war as Geneva peace talks stall
Negotiations in Geneva, the third round of direct talks organised by the US, have ended with no major breakthrough to end Russia's war on Ukraine.
The US delegation was led by special envoy Steve Witkoff and US president Donald Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner.
The Russian contingent was led by chief negotiator Vladimir Medinsky, who left after less than two hours on the second day of talks on Wednesday.
Outside the venue, several protesters gathered holding placards reading “Stop the war now”, calling for an immediate end to the conflict.
Zelensky ‘rival’ reveals deep rift between them after army ousting
Ukraine imposes sanctions against Belarus' Lukashenko for aiding Russia's war
Volodymyr Zelensky announced sanctions against Alexander Lukashenko on Wednesday, pledging to “significantly intensify countermeasures” over Minsk’s support for Russia’s war effort.
“We will significantly intensify countermeasures against all forms of Lukashenko’s assistance in the killing of Ukrainians,” Zelensky wrote on social media.
Belarus, one of Moscow’s closest allies, served as a staging ground for Russia’s 2022 invasion, allowing its forces to advance towards Kyiv before being pushed back by Ukrainian troops.
Zelensky said Belarus – which shares more than 1,000km of border with Ukraine – had also facilitated Russia’s large-scale drone attacks.
Although there has been no active fighting along the Belarusian frontier, he said Minsk allowed Russia in the second half of 2025 to deploy relay stations on its territory to control drones used in strikes on Ukrainian infrastructure.
In his nightly address, Zelensky accused Lukashenko of continuing to align himself with Vladimir Putin in what he described as a “dangerous geopolitical game”, including hosting Russia’s hypersonic Oreshnik missile system in Belarus.
“Belarus continues to be used as a supply base for components, equipment and machinery for the Russian army,” he said. “Minsk must understand this. The sanctions send a political signal.”
Ukraine launches 'massive missile strike' in Russia's Belgorod
Ukrainian forces launched a massive missile at Russia’s Belgorod city, causing power outages in large parts of the border city, local officials said.
Ukraine reportedly also struck an oil depot in Russia's Pskov Oblast.
"Unfortunately, there's been another massive missile attack on energy facilities in the city of Belgorod. There are major damages,” Belgorod Oblast governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said.
“We can see that there's a partial loss of electricity and heat, so we're currently investigating," he added.
The city where Ukraine struck is just 34kms from Ukraine's northeastern border with Russia.
Truce monitoring proposed as Geneva talks end without breakthrough
The US-mediated second day of peace talks in Geneva ended with no sign of a breakthrough and with both sides saying the talks were "difficult”.
The trilateral talks covered territorial arrangements, energy security, and control of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant.
Russian chief negotiator Vladimir Medinsky called it "difficult but practical" and said the next session is expected "soon."
"The negotiations were not easy," Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said after the talks broke up and he spoke briefly by phone from Kyiv with his negotiating team.
Mr Zelensky said Ukrainian forces are prepared to oversee a ceasefire, provided there is sufficient political will to implement and uphold it.
“They have essentially agreed on almost everything,” he added, noting that the United States would certainly be involved in monitoring the truce. He described this as a constructive sign.
On the political front, Zelensky said the discussions addressed “all the sensitive issues”. He added that a more detailed account would be shared once the delegation returns.
