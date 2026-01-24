Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Ukraine-Russia latest as Kyiv and Kharkiv hit hours after Abu Dhabi peace talks

Russian attack on residential Kharkiv kills woman, Ukraine says
  • Kyiv and Kharkiv, two of Ukraine’s largest cities, were targeted by major missile and drone attacks, injuring dozens and killing at least one person in the capital.
  • The attacks occurred hours after the first day of three-way peace negotiations in Abu Dhabi concluded, marking the first such talks since the war began in February 2022.
  • Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky stated that Russia must be ready to end the war it started, following the conclusion of the initial talks.
  • The two-day negotiations, aimed at finding political solutions, are set to focus on the eastern Donbas region, which Russia largely occupies.
  • The Kremlin has made it clear that retaining Donbas is considered a “very important condition” for them.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in