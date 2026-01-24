Ukraine-Russia latest as Kyiv and Kharkiv hit hours after Abu Dhabi peace talks
- Kyiv and Kharkiv, two of Ukraine’s largest cities, were targeted by major missile and drone attacks, injuring dozens and killing at least one person in the capital.
- The attacks occurred hours after the first day of three-way peace negotiations in Abu Dhabi concluded, marking the first such talks since the war began in February 2022.
- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky stated that Russia must be ready to end the war it started, following the conclusion of the initial talks.
- The two-day negotiations, aimed at finding political solutions, are set to focus on the eastern Donbas region, which Russia largely occupies.
- The Kremlin has made it clear that retaining Donbas is considered a “very important condition” for them.