Zelensky says Putin has ‘already started’ WWIII and must be stopped
- Russian drone strikes killed at least one person in Zaporizhzhia and two in Odesa, as attacks continued across Ukraine ahead of the four-year anniversary of the conflict.
- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky warned that Vladimir Putin has “already started” a Third World War and must be stopped, urging intensified military and economic pressure against Russia.
- Zelensky said Ukraine is prepared for “real compromises” to end the war, but not at the expense of its independence or sovereignty, suggesting peace based on current battlelines.
- South Korea asked the Russian embassy in Seoul to remove a ”Victory will be ours” banner, reiterating its stance that Russia's invasion is illegal and condemning Russia-North Korea military cooperation.
- While Hungary threatened to block a new package of European Union sanctions against Russia and aid to Ukraine, demanding the immediate resumption of Russian oil deliveries.
