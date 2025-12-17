Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Why Ukraine has ruled out a ceasefire by Christmas

Ukraine blows up Russian submarine in unprecedented underwater drone attack
  • Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has ruled out a ceasefire by Christmas, anticipating Russia's rejection of a new European-backed peace proposal, and said that Ukraine is preparing for continued fighting.
  • Zelensky confirmed that a final set of peace proposals would be completed within two days and be presented by the United States to Moscow, though Kyiv expects the Kremlin to refuse the plan.
  • Washington has offered “platinum standard” security guarantees to Ukraine, linked to Nato's Article 5, but Kyiv remains wary, citing past unfulfilled assurances.
  • Russia has designated German public broadcaster Deutsche Welle an ”undesirable organisation”, effectively outlawing its operations in the country.
  • Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko urged swift action to end the conflict, suggesting that Donald Trump's earlier policies might have prevented the war and that his continued involvement is crucial for a resolution.

