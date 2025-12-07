Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Zelensky to return to UK for Ukraine peace talks

Zelensky says he had 'substantive' phone call with US's Witkoff
  • Sir Keir Starmer will host Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, French President Emmanuel Macron, and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz at Downing Street to discuss Ukraine's post-war security.
  • The meeting will address ongoing talks between US and Ukrainian officials aimed at securing an agreement for Ukraine's future.
  • This follows a previous virtual meeting of the 'coalition of the willing', convened by Sir Keir and Mr Macron, to establish a European peacekeeping force for Ukraine.
  • Peace remains a distant prospect in Ukraine, which recently experienced a massive Russian drone and missile attack targeting its energy infrastructure.
  • US and Ukrainian negotiators are continuing talks in Florida on an American-backed peace plan, parts of which Russia has rejected, while the US national security strategy commits to Ukraine's survival and improving relations with Moscow.
