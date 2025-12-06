Starmer to host Zelensky, Macron and Merz at Downing Street for peace talks

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Sir Keir Starmer will host Volodymyr Zelensky, along with French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, at Downing Street on Monday as discussions on ending the war in Ukraine continue.

The Prime Minister will use the meeting with Mr Zelensky and the French and German leaders to discuss the ongoing talks between US and Ukrainian officials aimed at finding an agreement on guaranteeing Ukraine’s post-war security.

Almost two weeks ago, the four men took part in a virtual meeting of the “coalition of the willing” convened by Sir Keir and Mr Macron to provide a European peacekeeping force that can be deployed to Ukraine in the event of a ceasefire.

But peace still appears to be a distant prospect in Ukraine, where Russia launched a massive drone and missile attack on Friday night.

Mr Zelensky said his country’s energy infrastructure was the main target for hundreds of Russian drones and around 50 missiles, with Ukrainian officials accusing Moscow of seeking to “weaponise” the cold by denying civilians access to heat and power.

Sir Keir Starmer will welcome Volodymyr Zelensky to Downing Street on Monday ( PA )

Meanwhile, US and Ukrainian officials are set to conduct a third day of talks in Florida as Donald Trump’s administration pushes Kyiv to accept an American-backed peace plan.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has already rejected some parts of the plan, with Ukraine’s territorial integrity and measures to deter future Russian attacks proving major sticking points for Moscow.

Sir Keir has repeatedly stressed that Ukraine must determine its own future, and said the coalition of the willing’s peacekeeping force would play a “vital role” in guaranteeing the country’s security.

On Friday, both US and Ukrainian negotiators said “real progress” towards a deal depended on “Russia’s readiness to show serious commitment to long-term peace”.

In its new national security strategy, published overnight on Saturday, the White House said it was committed to Ukraine’s survival as a “viable state”.

But the strategy also prioritised improving relations with Moscow, stating that ending the war is a core US interest to “re-establish strategic stability with Russia”.