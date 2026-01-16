Ukraine could agree to Trump’s peace deal within days, says Zelensky
- Volodymyr Zelensky has stated that documents for a deal between Ukraine and the US regarding the war could be signed at Davos next week, if terms are agreed.
- A Ukrainian delegation is travelling to the US for negotiations on security guarantees and a 'prosperity package' in the event of a ceasefire.
- Zelensky expressed hope that these documents could be signed on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos.
- During the talks, Ukraine will seek clarity from the US on Russia's stance towards diplomatic efforts, as Moscow has maintained maximalist demands for a peace deal.
- These developments follow comments from Trump, who accused Zelensky of holding up an agreement and claimed Vladimir Putin was ready for a deal.