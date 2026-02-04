Ukraine war today: Seven killed in Russian attacks as peace talks resume
- Two-day trilateral meetings took place in Abu Dhabi and are set to continue on Thursday as US-brokered negotiations desperately seek to end the nearly four-year conflict between Russia and Ukraine – President Donald Trump’s special envoy Steve Witkoff and his son-in-law led the US delegation while Ukraine was represented by Rustem Umerov and Russia by military intelligence chief Igor Kostyukov.
- At least seven people were killed and eight more hurt in Russian attacks in the town of Druzhkivka in the Ukraine-controlled frontline region of Donetsk in the east, the regional governor said on Wednesday.
- Moscow’s defence ministry has claimed its forces have seized control of the settlements of Staroukrainka and Stepanivka in eastern Ukraine, state-run TASS news agency reported.
- Russia attacked Ukraine's energy system 217 times since the start of 2026, Ukrainian prime minister Yulia Svyrydenko said on Wednesday, adding: "Overall, only since the beginning of this year 217 Russian attacks on our energy sector have been recorded.”
- Russia faces a steep drop in oil income if Donald Trump successfully pressures India to stop importing Russian crude, analysts and traders have told Reuters new agency.
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks