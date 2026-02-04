Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Ukraine war today: Seven killed in Russian attacks as peace talks resume

Trump expresses hope on 'good news' from peace talks between Ukraine and Russia
  • Two-day trilateral meetings took place in Abu Dhabi and are set to continue on Thursday as US-brokered negotiations desperately seek to end the nearly four-year conflict between Russia and Ukraine – President Donald Trump’s special envoy Steve Witkoff and his son-in-law led the US delegation while Ukraine was represented by Rustem Umerov and Russia by military intelligence chief Igor Kostyukov.
  • At least seven people were killed and eight more hurt in Russian attacks in the town of Druzhkivka in the Ukraine-controlled frontline region of Donetsk in the east, the regional governor said on Wednesday.
  • Moscow’s defence ministry has claimed its forces have seized control of the settlements of Staroukrainka and Stepanivka in eastern Ukraine, state-run TASS news agency reported.
  • Russia attacked Ukraine's energy system 217 times since the start of 2026, Ukrainian prime minister Yulia Svyrydenko said on Wednesday, adding: "Overall, only since the beginning of this year 217 Russian attacks on our energy sector have been recorded.”
  • Russia faces a steep drop in oil income if Donald Trump successfully pressures India to stop importing Russian crude, analysts and traders have told Reuters new agency.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in